UFC fighter bets entire purse on himself, proceeds to lose [Video]

Betting on yourself is always the right move.

That is unless you are UFC fighter Justin Jaynes, who bet his entire fight purse on himself, only to end up losing by split decision.

Jaynes took on Charles Rosa on Saturday night at UFC Vegas 30 and though he gave it a valiant effort, the two of the three judges gave the fight to Rosa.

It is estimated that Jaynes lost $25,000 on the fight.

From Overtime Heroics’ Danny Podolsky:

“As soon as the betting line comes out between Justin Jaynes and Charles Rosa, I’m putting my entire fight contract on myself, and my coaches are doing that as well. I’m betting close to 25K that I’m winning my fight because that’s how much I believe in myself. This is all in for me, and if I lose this fight, I do not get paid and my coaches do not get paid either. And that won’t be as bad as losing my job of being in the UFC.” 🇺🇸 @CharlesRosaMMA is back in the winner's circle! [ #UFCVegas30 | LIVE on @ESPNPlus] pic.twitter.com/I82kPnfXy5 — UFC (@ufc) June 26, 2021