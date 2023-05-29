Merch
Lions Notes

Ultimate 2023 Detroit Lions Hype Video

By W.G. Brady
0
0

If you need a little pick me up, we have come across the ultimate 2023 Detroit Lions Hype Video to help get you fired up! This is not one of those poorly made, 2-minute videos that somebody posted just to get a few views, but it is a 10-minute freaking HYPE VIDEO that will get your blood boiling for the upcoming season!

2023 Detroit Lions Hype Video Alim McNeill

Here is a Detroit Lions hype video that will have you FIRED UP for the 2023 season!

Bottom Line: 2023 could be special for the Lions

The Lions got off to an abysmal start to their 2022 season before storming back to win eight of their final ten games of the season. Unfortunately, they finished just one game short of making the NFL Playoffs, but they are poised to change that in 2023. As of now, the Lions are the odds-on favorite to win the NFC North, and some believe they can make a deep run in the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Only time will tell if the Lions are able to get the job done, but one thing is for sure, the hype has NEVER been higher in the Motor City as it currently is!

