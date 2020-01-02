45.5 F
College Sports

UM coach Jim Harbaugh feels good about the team's future

By Michael Whitaker

College Sports

UM coach Jim Harbaugh feels good about the team's future

The Michigan Wolverines dropped their fourth straight Bowl game with Jim Harbaugh as head coach, dropping a 35-16 decision...
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Paul Pasqualoni, one other coach step away from Detroit Lions

According to the Detroit Lions, both defensive coordinator  Paul Pasqualoni and offensive line coach Jeff Davidson are stepping away...
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

With 2 difference-making options, even Lions’ GM Bob Quinn can’t screw up the No. 3 pick

Let's face it, despite holding a baseball bat in the war room, Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn has not...
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The Michigan Wolverines dropped their fourth straight Bowl game with Jim Harbaugh as head coach, dropping a 35-16 decision to the Alabama Crimson Tide in yesterday’s Citrus Bowl.

And despite the fact that once again the Wolverines were absolutely trounced by the rival Ohio State Buckeyes

“Well, I feel good about (the young players),” Harbaugh said after the loss to Alabama. “I feel good about some of the young players that got great experiences this season and, you know, them getting their opportunity, going to work on that. I mean — this season just ended ten minutes ago, so ‑‑ but I know I’m going to be excited about (the future).”

Is there any indication that there’s anything to be excited over?

