UM coach Jim Harbaugh feels good about the team’s future

The Michigan Wolverines dropped their fourth straight Bowl game with Jim Harbaugh as head coach, dropping a 35-16 decision to the Alabama Crimson Tide in yesterday’s Citrus Bowl.

And despite the fact that once again the Wolverines were absolutely trounced by the rival Ohio State Buckeyes

“Well, I feel good about (the young players),” Harbaugh said after the loss to Alabama. “I feel good about some of the young players that got great experiences this season and, you know, them getting their opportunity, going to work on that. I mean — this season just ended ten minutes ago, so ‑‑ but I know I’m going to be excited about (the future).”

Is there any indication that there’s anything to be excited over?