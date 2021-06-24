Umpires check unlikely Detroit Tigers player for foreign substance

Sharing is caring!

Ok, this is really starting to get out of hand!

I understand (but do not necessarily agree) that Major League Baseball is attempting to crack down on pitchers using foreign substances to get a better grip on the baseball but do they really need to be checking position players in a game that is already out of hand?

Well, that is exactly what the umpire did during Thursday night’s matchup between the Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros as he checked Tigers “pitcher” Harold Castro, who generally plays shortstop, for “sticky stuff.”

Enough is enough, Rob Manfred!!!

Shortstop-turned-pitcher Harold Castro was checked by umpires for sticky stuff after finishing the 9th. He passed. They all had a laugh about it. pic.twitter.com/lQ4tBRP9u4 — Jason Beck (@beckjason) June 25, 2021