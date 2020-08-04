Unauthorized drone causes delay in Twins and Pirates game (VIDEO)

We’ve heard of rain/weather delays, but how about a drone delay? That’s something you definitely don’t see every day.

Tonight’s game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Minnesota Twins at Target Field in Minneapolis was delayed approximately five minutes after an unauthorized drone over the field caused the pausing of the game:

After umpires spotted the drone during the top of the 5th inning, the game was put on hold and players were moved to their respective dugouts.

The Pirates, who play in the National League, had a humorous take on playing in the American League against the Twins:

We’ve seen it all in 2020!

BONUS CONTENT: Marlins CEO Derek Jeter: COVID-19 spread due to players letting their guard down

The Miami Marlins have been affected greatly by the COVID-19 outbreak, with 21 people (including 18 players) in the team’s traveling party testing positive for the illness. All those infected are said to be doing well, ranging from asymptomatic to mild symptoms.

To that end, Major League Baseball has postponed several of their games in an effort to stop the spread.

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter spoke on a Zoom conference call earlier today, and provided some details on the genesis of the team outbreak:

“Guys were around each other, they got relaxed and they let their guard down,” Jeter said. “They were getting together in groups. They weren’t wearing masks as much as they should have. They weren’t social distancing. The entire traveling party got a little too comfortable.”

However, Jeter made it clear that it was small infractions and not any “salacious activity” that was responsible.

“Our guys were not running all around town in Atlanta,” he said. “We did have a couple of individuals leave the hotel. We had guys leave to get coffee, to get clothes. A guy left to have dinner at a teammate’s house. There were no other guests on site. There was no salacious activity. There was no hanging out at bars, no clubs, no running around Atlanta.”

