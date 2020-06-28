Unbelievable double baseball hit will blow your mind [Video]

41.2 F
Detroit
Sunday, June 28, 2020
Unbelievable double baseball hit will blow your mind

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

Ok, what you are about to see is something that has never happened before, right?

Watch as a kid hits a foul ball coming over the fence from another game while hitting the pitch from the pitcher at the same time!

Apparently, the kid was called out as one of the balls was caught and the other one was fielded and thrown to second for a force play.

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

