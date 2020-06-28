Unbelievable double baseball hit will blow your mind [Video]

Ok, what you are about to see is something that has never happened before, right?

Watch as a kid hits a foul ball coming over the fence from another game while hitting the pitch from the pitcher at the same time!

Apparently, the kid was called out as one of the balls was caught and the other one was fielded and thrown to second for a force play.

They called him out! One ball was caught, the other one was fielded and thrown to second. The next day the umps did say after reviewing the videos it should of been a dead ball. — Gina Marie (@GinaMarie51480) June 28, 2020