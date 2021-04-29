‘Unimpeachable’ source says Aaron Rodgers wish list includes 3 teams

Sharing is caring!

Aaron Rodgers reportedly wants out of Green Bay and according to an ‘unimpeachable’ source of Pro Football Talk, Rodgers has a wish list that includes the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, and Las Vegas Raiders.

PFT notes that Rodgers wanted the Packers to take an offer that the 49ers reportedly made.

From unimpeachable source: As of last night, Aaron Rodgers’ wish list was 49ers, Broncos, Raiders (not necessarily in that order). He wanted Packers to take the 49ers’ offer. Next move by Rodgers is TBD. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2021

With another report suggesting that Rodgers could be traded as early as this weekend, it sure is going to be an interested 2021 NFL Draft!