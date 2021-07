Sharing is caring!

After not winning a single medal on Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States is officially on the board!

Just moments ago, Chase Kalisz won the Gold Medal in the Men’s 400 IM while his teammate Jay Litherland took the Silver.

USA! USA! USA!

Men’s 400 IM:

🥇 Chase Kalisz 🇺🇸 4:09.42

🥈 Jay Litherland 🇺🇸 4:10.28

🥉 Brendon Smith 🇦🇺 4:10.38#Tokyo2020 — SwimSwam Live (@SwimSwamLive) July 25, 2021