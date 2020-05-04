University of Michigan named a top quarterback school

The University of Michigan is known for producing future NFL players, including Ty Law, Steve Hutchinson, and Charles Woodson.

Of course, they also produced the greatest quarterback in League history in the form of Tom Brady. Notable other quarterbacks that wore the Maize and Blue include Jim Harbaugh, Brian Griese and Elvis Grbac.

Bleacher Report recently put out a list of the top college football schools of all-time based on particular positions, and Michigan was listed as the No. 2 school overall for producing quarterbacks behind Purdue.

Check out their reasoning:

“Superior depth is not Michigan’s strength. The program does, however, boast the most accomplished quarterback in NFL history. Tom Brady has six Super Bowl rings—an unparalleled feat—with three additional AFC titles and three MVP awards. The 14-time Pro Bowler ranks second all-time in completions, yards and touchdowns. Jim Harbaugh started 140 games and earned a Pro Bowl trip, retiring with the 39th-most passing yards ever and fourth-most rushing yards by a quarterback at the time. Brian Griese and Elvis Grbac—who both held backup roles on Super Bowl-winning teams—each reached a Pro Bowl during their careers. Todd Collins and Chad Henne both cracked the 10-year mark, primarily serving as backups in the NFL.” -David Kenyon of Bleacher Report

