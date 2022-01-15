University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel has been fired

According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, the University of Michigan has fired school president Mark Schlissel following an investigation.
From Free Press:
The University of Michigan Board of Regents has fired school President Mark Schlissel for cause following an investigation into his conduct, the board announced Saturday evening.
The decision was made behind closed doors Saturday morning, without a public vote.
