University of Michigan Staffer Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

University of Michigan Athletics Hit With Child Pornography Scandal

According to a report from The Detroit News, the FBI has arrested a University of Michigan athletics staffer on charges of child pornography. Jacob Kromberg, 26, the director of operations and sports scientist for the university’s women’s soccer team, is accused of soliciting at least one high school student for sex and photographing underage athletes at sporting events.

“We are aware of an ongoing criminal investigation and have terminated Jacob Kromberg’s volunteer appointment, effective immediately,” David Ablauf wrote in an email to The Detroit News. “We are unable to comment further on this ongoing case.”

Kromberg, who also serves as the boys junior varsity head coach at Ann Arbor Pioneer High School, is facing federal criminal charges for allegedly making unsolicited propositions and capturing images of partially undressed student athletes. The FBI’s investigation revealed these disturbing details, leading to Kromberg’s court appearance scheduled in Bay City on Thursday.

The case adds another layer of scrutiny to the University of Michigan’s athletics department, which has already been in the spotlight for other controversies, including the Connor Stalions saga.

Written by W.G. Brady

