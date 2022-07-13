University of Michigan to name Santa J. Ono as new president

The University of Michigan is expected to name Santa J. Ono, the current president and vice chancellor of the University of British Columbia, as their new president later today. The move was necessitated following the termination of Mark Schlissel due to his inappropriate relationship with a subordinate, and the replacement will be taking over for interim President Mary Sue Coleman.

Hearing from too many good sources to ignore that tomorrow U-Michigan will announce Santa J. Ono is UM's next president. Former president of U-Cincinnati, and currently U-British Columbia. Serious about academics and athletics, who helped transform U-C athletics. Heads up. — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) July 13, 2022

Meanwhile, Coleman, who served as the university president from 2002 to 2014, will remain as a special advisor, and will also remain as president emerita.

Michigan is expected to name Santa J. Ono as their new president

In additional to his role as president in British Columbia, Ono has also previously served as senior vice provost and deputy to the provost at Emory University in Atlanta, as well as president of the University of Cincinnati.

The 59-year-old Ono is the son of Japanese immigrants who first came to the United States following World War 2.

“Faculty admired him, alumni loved to be around him, students worshiped him and parents felt so comfortable having students at a university where Santa was president,” said Fran Barrett, former chairman of the UC Board of Trustees, told the Cincinnati Enquirer when Ono was departing for BC. “He was so popular because he was able to relate to everybody.”

Meanwhile, according to board chair Nancy McKenzie at UBC, Ono is known for connecting with the student body.

“He has connected on a personal level with students, faculty, staff and the broader community through his open and engaging communication style,” McKenzie wrote.

