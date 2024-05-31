Unlocking Potential: Tigers’ Tweaks Transforming Jaden Hamm

Jaden Hamm: A Rising Star in the Tigers’ Roster

Emerging Talent from Middle Tennessee State

Jaden Hamm, the Detroit Tigers’ fifth-round pick from last summer’s draft, is making significant waves in the High-A league with the West Michigan Whitecaps. Hamm, a right-handed pitcher from Middle Tennessee, shared in-depth thoughts about his progression and effectiveness on the mound thanks to some large contributions from the Tigers’ developmental team. In the current season, Hamm has demonstrated exceptional skills, boasting a 0.96 ERA and a 2.10 FIP across nine starts, establishing himself as a formidable force against minor hitters.

“We had Trackman in college, so I knew the numbers, but I didn’t really know how to interpret them, how to use my arsenal. The main thing the Tigers have really helped me on so far when I first got drafted by them was, ‘Hey, this is your pitch shape, this is what it’s doing, and this is how you can Peter Daut-them to be effective,’” Hamm explained.

Strategic Adjustments Spurring Success

Hamm’s journey is not just about natural talent but also strategic adaptations. Upon joining the Tigers, he received crucial guidance on how to leverage his pitching arsenal effectively, particularly his fastball. “I have the ride with the fastball. Super vert on the fastball. So, you know, being able to work at the top of the zone… You’re never taught that! When you first start pitching, it’s always, ‘Hey, you need to work at the knees; you need to stay at the bottom of the zone,’” Hamm noted.

This season, the Tigers also encouraged Hamm to add a slider to his repertoire, differing from the usual cutter because of his specific pitching dynamics. “During the offseason, the coordinator reached out and was like ‘Hey, we want you to start tinkering around with a slider. Don’t make it a priority right now, we really want you to keep focusing on those three pitches that kinda got you here, but we think it’s gonna be huge for you to develop that fourth pitch,’” said Hamm.

The new slider complements his fastball, curveball, and changeup, offering a diversified attack that can puzzle hitters and command the strike zone effectively. The slider, challenging primarily left-handers, has already shown potential to bolster Jaden Hamm’s effectiveness as he advances in his career.

Looking Ahead: Consistency and Growth

Hamm’s dedication and reflective approach are evident as he talks about his future, emphasizing a steady progression through the Tigers’ system. “You take one dream at a time. You don’t just want to make a debut, you wanna have a career in the big leagues. Obviously, step one is to make your debut, but once you make that debut, you know, have yourself a career. Just gotta keep doing what I’m doing, man. Can’t look too far ahead, can’t keep looking back at what I’ve already done. It’s just one inning at a time,” Hamm remarked.