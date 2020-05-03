41.2 F
Detroit Red Wings News

Unused Detroit Red Wings mask artwork released

Featured Video

It was a short lived experience, but at least he got a pretty cool mask out of it.

Goaltender Eric Comrie was acquired by the Detroit Red Wings in late November of last year in exchange for Vili Saarijarvi in the midst of injury problems the team was experiencing.

In three appearances, Comrie sported a less than spectacular 4.28 goals-against-average while going 0-2 (with one relief appearance).

It wasn’t long before he would soon re-join his original NHL team, the Winnipeg Jets after being waived by Detroit.

Comrie wore an all-white mask with Detroit while he waited for the artwork on a new mask to be completed, though he ultimately didn’t get to wear it. And that’s a shame, because the design is pretty amazing:


The artwork comes courtesy of Dave Gunnarsson of DaveArt, who boasts over half of NHL goaltenders as his clientele, including Detroit’s Jonathan Bernier.

By Michael Whitaker

