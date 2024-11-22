fb
Friday, November 22, 2024
Detroit Lions

Upcoming Detroit Lions Game Expected To Be Flexed To Monday Night Football

By Don Drysdale
If you're a Detroit Lions fan eagerly anticipating their Week 15 showdown against the Buffalo Bills, there's exciting news ahead. The highly anticipated game, currently slated for Sunday, December 15, at 4:25 pm ET at Ford Field, is expected to be flexed to Monday Night Football.

Detroit Lions Fans Super Bowl LVII Odds Detroit Lions Documentary Featuring Superfans How Detroit Lions can clinch Detroit Lions will have to wait Detroit Lions Rooting Guide Detroit Lions fans

According to Justin Rogers of the Detroit Lions Network, the clash between two of the NFL’s top teams is generating enough buzz that the league is likely to move it to the coveted Monday night primetime slot. With both teams currently sitting at the very top of their respective conferences, this game could hold major playoff implications when it comes to earning a No. 1 seed, making it an excellent candidate for a national TV audience.

Stay tuned as the NFL makes official announcements in the coming days, but fans can begin to prepare for a prime-time spectacle on Monday, December 16, in what promises to be one of the most exciting matchups of the season. Get ready to see Jared Goff and the Lions face off against Josh Allen and the Bills under the bright lights of Monday Night Football!

