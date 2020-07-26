41.2 F
Update: Astros manager Dusty Baker refutes bombshell report regarding Justin Verlander

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Indians
Apr 15, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander looks at the ball after giving up a home run to Cleveland Indians designated hitter Carlos Santana (not pictured) during the second inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

UPDATE:

Within the past hour, a report surface from the Houston Chronicle saying Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander was being shut down for the remainder of the season with an elbow injury.

Well, according to Astros manager Dusty Baker, the Houston Chronicle is full of you know what and Verlander has a forearm strain and is being shut down for a couple of weeks and he will then be re-evaluated.

Unless Baker is trying to cover something up, Verlander and the Astros may have dodged a bullet.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

According to a report from the Houston Chronicle, Houston Astros SP Justin Verlander injured his elbow and will miss the remainder of the 2020 season.

From Houston Chronicle:

“The Astros will announce that reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander is out for the season with an elbow injury, two people with knowledge of the situation told The Chronicle on Sunday.

The injury deals a near fatal blow to the Astros’ hopes for World Series contention in this 60-game season. Verlander is the team’s unquestioned ace, the rock around which their starting rotation is formed. He struck out 300 batters last season and posted the third-lowest WHIP in modern major league history.”

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

