41.2 F
Detroit
Saturday, April 25, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Update: Detroit Lions lose out on DII Lineman of the Year Austin Edwards of Ferris State

Related Articles

Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn’s full post-Draft press conference (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
The 2020 NFL Draft is officially in the books, and the Detroit Lions were able to address needs on both sides of the ball...
Read more
College Sports

A look at Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans taken in 2020 NFL Draft

Michael Whitaker - 0
The pipeline running from both Ann Arbor and East Lansing to the National Football League continued in full swing during this year's NFL Draft...
Read more

UPDATE:

According to Ferris State, DE Austin Edwards is signing with the Atlanta Falcons.

This contradicts an initial report that Edwards was staying home and signing with the Detroit Lions.

We wish Edwards the best of luck in Atlanta.

FROM EARLIER:

According to reports, the Detroit Lions have landed Ferris State DE Austin Edwards.

Edwards was named the Gene Upshaw Award winner, which is given to the Division II Lineman of the Year each season.

In 2019, Edwards had 10.5 sacks and 64 tackles while helping lead Ferris State to the Division II Semifinal game.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Arnold Powell
Views106

More on this topic

Previous articleDetroit Lions GM Bob Quinn’s full post-Draft press conference (VIDEO)

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.