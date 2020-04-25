Update: Detroit Lions lose out on DII Lineman of the Year Austin Edwards of Ferris State

UPDATE:

According to Ferris State, DE Austin Edwards is signing with the Atlanta Falcons.

This contradicts an initial report that Edwards was staying home and signing with the Detroit Lions.

We wish Edwards the best of luck in Atlanta.

FROM EARLIER:

According to reports, the Detroit Lions have landed Ferris State DE Austin Edwards.

Edwards was named the Gene Upshaw Award winner, which is given to the Division II Lineman of the Year each season.

Gene Upshaw Award winner (given to Division II Lineman of the Year), DE Austin Edwards of Ferris State is staying in Michigan and will sign with the Detroit #Lions. — Christian Shanafelt (@ChrisShanafelt) April 25, 2020

In 2019, Edwards had 10.5 sacks and 64 tackles while helping lead Ferris State to the Division II Semifinal game.