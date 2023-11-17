Update: Jared Goff Contract Extension Talks With Detroit Lions

Jared Goff‘s journey with the Detroit Lions has been nothing short of remarkable. From being viewed by many as a “bridge quarterback” in 2021, Goff has transformed into one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. The question is no longer if, but when, the Lions will extend his contract. Though there's been little buzz about an extension during the season, it's widely expected that negotiations will intensify in the offseason.

The Latest on Jared Goff's Contract Extension

Goff, currently under a deal that's well below market value, is poised to significantly boost his earnings. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently highlighted that while there's no immediate deal during the season, the Lions are keen on ensuring Goff's long-term future with the team.

“One team-quarterback marriage to watch is Jared Goff and the Lions,” “Goff is putting together another Pro Bowl performance for the 7-2 Lions, and 2024 is his last year under contract (at $26.65 million, well below his market value).”

“Goff and the Lions have had talks about the future, but no deal is in the works during the season,” “In the offseason, however, the Lions will likely up their efforts to secure Goff's long-term future. He's only 29, and the Lions know asking Goff to play the final year of his current deal is untenable.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Jared Goff transitions from a temporary solution to a top-performing quarterback for the Lions. Contract talks have been subdued during the season, with an expectation to intensify in the offseason. Lions recognize the need to revise Goff's contract in line with his market value and critical role.

Bottom Line – Lions' Mane Investment

In essence, the Lions' decision to invest in Jared Goff is more than just securing a top quarterback; it's about investing in the team's identity and future. Goff has shown he's not just passing through; he's a key pillar in the Lions' den. As the season progresses and we head into the offseason, expect swift and decisive action from the Lions to ensure their pride's leader is secured for the long haul. For Goff and the Lions, the best is seemingly yet to come.