Update on how long the Detroit Pistons could be without Jerami Grant

On Saturday night, news broke that Detroit Pistons star Jerami Grant suffered torn ligaments in his thumb and he will be out indefinitely.

This morning, Shams Charania and James Edwards of The Athletic gave an update on how long the Pistons could be without Grant and it is now the best news to pass along.

According to the report, Grant could elect to have surgery, which means he could be out until late January or early February.

Grant’s absence could be lengthy, depending on if he opts for surgery, which sources tell me and Charania is an option.

If Grant does elect to get surgery, common sense says that he could be out until around late January/early February.

This is tough news for a Pistons team that was already having a heck of a time winning a game.