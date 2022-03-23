Update on Michigan PG Davante’ Jones in advance of matchup vs. Villanova

Michigan got a nice boost this past Saturday as they got back their starting PG Davante’ Jones (concussion) for their Round of 32 matchup vs. Tennessee. Unfortunately, Jones did not last long as he was hit in the head by his own teammate and he was forced to miss the remainder of the game.

According to reports, Jones is back and he was a “full-go” during the Wolverines practice on Wednesday in San Antonio as they make their final preparations for Thursday night’s game vs. Villanova.

From 247 Sports:

The Michigan basketball team practiced Wednesday morning in San Antonio, in preparation for its Sweet Sixteen matchup against Villanova. And despite missing the vast majority of last weekend’s games in Indianapolis, fifth-year senior point guard DeVante’ Jones was back and a full-go during the open portion of Michigan’s practice.

Jones, who has started 31 games for Michigan this season, tweeted out that he was “back healthy” on Sunday, a day after he was not cleared to return in the second half of Michigan’s win over Tennessee. According to The Athletic’s Austin Meek, Jones has practiced each of the last two days.

Nation, how do you think Michigan will fare vs. Villanova?