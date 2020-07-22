Update: Toronto Blue Jays blocked from playing home games at PNC Park in Pittsburgh

UPDATE:

Well, so much for the Toronto Blue Jays having found a new home for the 2020 MLB season! According to the latest reports, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has announced that it will not allow the Blue Jays to play their home games at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

Back to the old drawing board!

The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced today that it will not allow the Toronto Blue Jays to play their shortened 2020 season at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. https://t.co/og8ZxLdlp0 — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) July 22, 2020

Original Report from this morning:

Home field advantage was already all but lost for Major League Teams heading into the 2020 season thanks (or no thanks) to Covid-19, requiring stadiums to be void of fans for games.

But for the Toronto Blue Jays, they will not even be allowed to play in their home stadium at all in 2020 at the Canadian government ruled against it.

According to Hazel Mae of Sportsnet, she can confirm the Blue Jays have been told they will be playing their home games at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.