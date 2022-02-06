Updated 2022 NFC Pro Bowl Roster (Includes 16 replacements)

On Sunday, the NFC will take on the AFC in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl. (Click here for TV and streaming options, along with the special rules for today’s game)

Each year, players from the league are voted into the league’s All-Star game and each year, players have to be replaced for different reasons.

Let’s start off by looking at the list of players who were originally selected to the Pro Bowl but will not play because they are injured, playing in the Super Bowl next Sunday, or retired (Tom Brady).

QB Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (injury)

QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (retirement)

WR Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams (Super Bowl)

WR Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers (injury)

OT Trent Williams, Washington Football Team (injury)

OT Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (injury)

OT Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys (injury)

OL Zach Martin, Dallas Cowboys (injury)

OL Brandon Scherff, Washington Football Team (injury)

C Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles (injury)

DE Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers (injury)

DT Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams(Super Bowl)

DT Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers (injury)

LB Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks (injury)

CB Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams(Super Bowl)

CB Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks (injury)

With all of those players unavailable, here is what the current roster looks like for the NFC. As you can see, Jonah Jackson was added to the NFC roster due to Tyron Smith/Zach Martin being OUT.

Offense

Quarterbacks

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Running backs

Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

James Connor, Arizona Cardinals

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Wide receivers

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ceedee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Tight ends

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Offensive tackles

Duane Brown, Seattle Seahawks

Brian O’Neill, Minnesota Vikings

D.J. Humphries, Arizona Cardinals

Offensive guards

Ali Marpet, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jonah Jackson, Detroit Lions

Laken Tomlinson, San Francisco 49ers

Centers

Ryan Jensen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Alex Mack, San Francisco 49ers

Defense

Defensive end

Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers

Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints

Josh Sweat, Philadelphia Eagles

Defensive tackle

Jonathan Allen, Washington Football Team

Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia Eagles

Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Outside linebackers

Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals

Robert Quinn, Chicago Bears

Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Inside Linebackers

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cornerbacks

Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys

Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles

Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints

Stephon Gilmore, Carolina Panthers

Safeties

Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals

Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings

Special Teams

Kicker

Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles

Punter

Bryan Anger, Dallas Cowboys

Long snapper

Josh Harris, Atlanta Falcons

Special teamer

J.T. Gray, New Orleans Saints

Returner

Jakeem Grant, Chicago Bears

*Rosters via NFL.com