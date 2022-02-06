Updated 2022 NFC Pro Bowl Roster (Includes 16 replacements)

On Sunday, the NFC will take on the AFC in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl. (Click here for TV and streaming options, along with the special rules for today’s game)
Each year, players from the league are voted into the league’s All-Star game and each year, players have to be replaced for different reasons.
Let’s start off by looking at the list of players who were originally selected to the Pro Bowl but will not play because they are injured, playing in the Super Bowl next Sunday, or retired (Tom Brady).
- QB Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (injury)
- QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (retirement)
- WR Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams (Super Bowl)
- WR Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers (injury)
- OT Trent Williams, Washington Football Team (injury)
- OT Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (injury)
- OT Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys (injury)
- OL Zach Martin, Dallas Cowboys (injury)
- OL Brandon Scherff, Washington Football Team (injury)
- C Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles (injury)
- DE Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers (injury)
- DT Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams(Super Bowl)
- DT Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers (injury)
- LB Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks (injury)
- CB Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams(Super Bowl)
- CB Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks (injury)
With all of those players unavailable, here is what the current roster looks like for the NFC. As you can see, Jonah Jackson was added to the NFC roster due to Tyron Smith/Zach Martin being OUT.
Offense
Quarterbacks
Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
Running backs
Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings
James Connor, Arizona Cardinals
Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
Wide receivers
Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ceedee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
Tight ends
George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
Offensive tackles
Duane Brown, Seattle Seahawks
Brian O’Neill, Minnesota Vikings
D.J. Humphries, Arizona Cardinals
Offensive guards
Ali Marpet, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jonah Jackson, Detroit Lions
Laken Tomlinson, San Francisco 49ers
Centers
Ryan Jensen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Alex Mack, San Francisco 49ers
Defense
Defensive end
Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers
Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints
Josh Sweat, Philadelphia Eagles
Defensive tackle
Jonathan Allen, Washington Football Team
Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia Eagles
Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Outside linebackers
Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals
Robert Quinn, Chicago Bears
Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inside Linebackers
Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cornerbacks
Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys
Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles
Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints
Stephon Gilmore, Carolina Panthers
Safeties
Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals
Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings
Special Teams
Kicker
Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles
Punter
Bryan Anger, Dallas Cowboys
Long snapper
Josh Harris, Atlanta Falcons
Special teamer
J.T. Gray, New Orleans Saints
Returner
Jakeem Grant, Chicago Bears
