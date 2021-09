Week 3 of the 2021 NFL regular season are is in the books and as promised, we are going to continue to provide you with the most up-to-date 2022 NFL Draft order.

As you can see on the chart below, if the season ended today, the Detroit Lions would have the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Lions would also have the No. 30 overall pick, via the Los Angeles Rams.

Nation, is there any player you would like the Lions to target at No. 4 in the 2022 NFL Draft?