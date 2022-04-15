Updated Detroit Lions 2022 NFL Draft selections following NFL error

UPDATE:

On Thursday, news broke that the NFL made an error when they released the 2022 NFL Draft order and our Detroit Lions actually will have one less pick than we thought.

Instead of having nine picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Lions will now have eight picks because their seventh-round pick is now the property of the Denver Broncos, via the 2021 trade that sent WR Trinity Benson to the Lions

Round 1, Pick 2 Round 1, Pick 32 (via Rams) Round 2, Pick 2, 34th overall Round 3, Pick 2, 66th overall Round 3, Pick 33, 97th overall (compensatory pick) Round 5, Pick 34, 177th overall (compensatory pick) Round 6, Pick 2, 181st overall Round 6, Pick 39, 217th overall (compensatory pick)

PREVIOUS REPORT:

The 2022 NFL Draft compensatory picks were officially awarded on Tuesday and on Wednesday, the NFL released the full 2022 NFL Draft order.

With that being said, here are the nine picks the Detroit Lions have in the upcoming NFL Draft, via Pride of Detroit.

As you can see above, the Lions have a whopping five of the top 100 picks in this year’s draft!

