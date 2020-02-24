Updated: Detroit Red Wings return package for Andreas Athanasiou revealed

On Monday afternoon, news broke that the Detroit Red Wings had traded Andreas Athanasiou to the Edmonton Oilers.

Now, according to the Red Wings, they will receive Sam Gagner, a second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and a second-round pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for center Andreas Athanasiou and left-wing Ryan Kuffner.

The Detroit #RedWings today acquired center Sam Gagner, a second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and a second-round pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for center Andreas Athanasiou and left wing Ryan Kuffner.

Nation, is this a big enough return package for Athanasiou?