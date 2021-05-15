Updated look at Detroit Red Wings 2021 draft odds

Sharing is caring!

The NHL Draft Lottery drawing last June saw the Red Wings land the No. 4 overall pick behind the Senators and Kings, who both were ahead of Detroit in the standings – with the New York Rangers, who lost in the qualifying round of the 2020 playoffs, landing the first pick.

The Red Wings have actually dropped in the lottery compared to where they finished in the standings the past four seasons.

And now, we have a better idea of what their odds are of landing the top pick are in 2021.

Thanks to a recent Vancouver Canucks victory, they’d need just one more point over the remainder of their regular season schedule to ensure that the Red Wings finish with no better than the 6th best odds to land the top overall draft choice.

Among the projected top picks are a couple of local products in Michigan Wolverines defenseman Owen Power and Wolverines center Matthew Beniers.