Updated NFL Coach of the Year Odds Show Extremely Tight Race

As the 2024 NFL season hits the home stretch, the race for Coach of the Year is heating up. Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who has guided his team to a stunning 9-1 record and an eight-game win streak, is firmly in the conversation. But despite the Lions' remarkable success, Campbell faces tough competition, with several other coaches also leading their teams to unexpected heights.

Let’s take a look at the latest odds for the 2024-25 NFL Coach of the Year, as listed by DraftKings Sportsbook on November 20:

2024-25 NFL Coach of the Year Odds:

Mike Tomlin, Steelers: +225

(Bet $10 to net $22.50) Dan Campbell, Lions: +350

(Bet $10 to net $35) Kevin O'Connell, Vikings: +400

(Bet $10 to net $40) Jim Harbaugh, Chargers: +450

(Bet $10 to net $45) Jonathan Gannon, Cardinals: +500

(Bet $10 to net $50) Dan Quinn, Commanders: +650

(Bet $10 to net $65)

Campbell's Strong Position Despite High Expectations

At +350, Dan Campbell is currently the second favorite to win Coach of the Year, behind only Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who leads with +225 odds. The Lions' 9-1 start, coupled with their continued dominance, has Campbell firmly in the conversation. However, while the Lions were already favored to win the NFC North and make a deep run in the playoffs, Campbell's challenge is managing high expectations. As a favorite to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl, Campbell’s task is to continue exceeding expectations, making it more difficult for him to secure Coach of the Year honors.

Despite the Lions' impressive record, coaches like Mike Tomlin, Kevin O’Connell (Vikings), and Jim Harbaugh (Chargers) have all performed admirably with less talent, which could make it challenging for Campbell to win the award. Tomlin, in particular, has kept Pittsburgh competitive despite an underwhelming offense. O’Connell and Harbaugh have also led teams that have vastly exceeded expectations.

Why Campbell’s Chances Remain Strong

While it’s true the Lions were expected to be a top team, their level of success under Campbell has been exceptional. If the Lions finish strong and perhaps even reach a 16-1 or 15-2 record, it will be hard to deny Campbell the Coach of the Year honor. Given the Lions' preseason expectations, a dominant finish could highlight Campbell’s ability to keep his team focused and motivated despite already achieving high expectations.

If Detroit continues their impressive play and secures a top playoff seed, Campbell’s odds for Coach of the Year could increase, especially if the Lions finish as one of the league’s top teams.