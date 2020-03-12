Updated: PGA Tour makes announcement that events will go on

UPDATE FROM PGA:

All Tour events will proceed as scheduled but without fans through the Valero Texas Open.

PGA TOUR events – across all Tours – will proceed as scheduled, but without fans through the Valero Texas Open. Additionally, the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship has been postponed.https://t.co/xl2a7VCSsm — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 12, 2020

UPDATE:

Alan Shipnuck has now deleted both of the tweets shown below. Maybe his source was not so reliable?

ORIGINAL POST:

With sporting events (and leagues) either being canceled or suspended around the world, the PGA is reportedly following suit.

According to a report from Alan Shipnuck, all PGA Tour events will be canceled until after the Masters.

Shipnuck made sure to add in a follow-up tweet that this does not necessarily include the Masters as it is not under the PGA Tour.

