Updating the 2022 Detroit Lions 53-man roster

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions released their initial 53-man roster and there were a couple of surprises included.

Well, here we are three days later and there have already been a couple of changes to the roster so we figured we would pass along the most up-to-date edition for your viewing pleasure.

As you will see below, the latest edition now includes backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld and nose tackle, Benito Jones.

Note: There could still be changes before the 2022 season begins so stay tuned.

Please enable JavaScript Craig Reynolds, Pops, and Icy Hot

Detroit Lions release 53-man roster

Here is the Detroit Lions’ initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season. But don’t get too used to it because it is sure to change in the coming days with waiver claims, etc.

Quarterbacks (2)

Jared Goff

Nate Sudfeld

Running Backs (3)

D’Andre Swift

Jamaal Williams

Craig Reynolds

Wide Receivers (5)

DJ Chark

Josh Reynolds

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Kalif Raymond

Quintez Cephus

Tight Ends (4)

T.J. Hockenson

Brock Wright

Shane Zylstra

James Mitchell

Offensive Linemen (9)

Taylor Decker

Jonah Jackson

Frank Ragnow

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Penei Sewell

Matt Nelson

Evan Brown

Tommy Kraemer

Logan Stenberg

Defensive Line (Interior) (6)

Michael Brockers

Alim McNeill

Isaiah Buggs

Levi Onwuzurike

Demetrius Taylor

Benito Jones

Edge Rushers (5)

Aidan Hutchinson

Charles Harris

Julian Okwara

Austin Bryant

John Cominsky

Linebackers (5)

Alex Anzalone

Derrick Barnes

Malcolm Rodriguez

Josh Woods

Chris Board

Cornerbacks (6)

Amani Oruwariye

Jeff Okudah

Will Harris

Chase Lucas

Mike Hughes

Bobby Price

Safeties (5)

Tracy Walker

DeShon Elliott

Ifeatu Melifonwu

JuJu Hughes

Kerby Joseph

Special Teams (3)

Jack Fox (P)

Scott Daly (LS)

Austin Seibert (K)