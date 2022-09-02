Detroit Lions 53-man roster

Updating the 2022 Detroit Lions 53-man roster

by

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions released their initial 53-man roster and there were a couple of surprises included.

Well, here we are three days later and there have already been a couple of changes to the roster so we figured we would pass along the most up-to-date edition for your viewing pleasure.

As you will see below, the latest edition now includes backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld and nose tackle, Benito Jones.

Note: There could still be changes before the 2022 season begins so stay tuned.

Craig Reynolds, Pops, and Icy Hot

Detroit Lions release 53-man roster

Here is the Detroit Lions’ initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season. But don’t get too used to it because it is sure to change in the coming days with waiver claims, etc.

Quarterbacks (2)

Jared Goff
Nate Sudfeld

Running Backs (3)

D’Andre Swift
Jamaal Williams
Craig Reynolds

Wide Receivers (5)

DJ Chark
Josh Reynolds
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kalif Raymond
Quintez Cephus

Tight Ends (4)

T.J. Hockenson
Brock Wright
Shane Zylstra
James Mitchell

Offensive Linemen (9)

Taylor Decker
Jonah Jackson
Frank Ragnow
Halapoulivaati Vaitai
Penei Sewell
Matt Nelson
Evan Brown
Tommy Kraemer
Logan Stenberg

Defensive Line (Interior) (6)

Michael Brockers
Alim McNeill
Isaiah Buggs

Levi Onwuzurike
Demetrius Taylor

Benito Jones

Edge Rushers (5)

Aidan Hutchinson
Charles Harris
Julian Okwara
Austin Bryant
John Cominsky

Linebackers (5)

Alex Anzalone
Derrick Barnes
Malcolm Rodriguez
Josh Woods
Chris Board

Cornerbacks (6)

Amani Oruwariye
Jeff Okudah
Will Harris
Chase Lucas
Mike Hughes
Bobby Price

Safeties (5)

Tracy Walker
DeShon Elliott
Ifeatu Melifonwu
JuJu Hughes
Kerby Joseph

Special Teams (3)

MUST READ:
Detroit Lions Top 10 salary cap hits for 2022: Following Preseason Game No. 1

Jack Fox (P)
Scott Daly (LS)
Austin Seibert (K)

Nation, do you believe the Detroit Lions’ 53-man roster can compete for a playoff spot in 2022?

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.