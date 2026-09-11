Urban Meyer Exposes Bryce Underwood’s Biggest Problem

Urban Meyer is not ready to write off Bryce Underwood after one ugly afternoon.

His concern goes deeper than whether Michigan should make a quarterback change Saturday against Oklahoma.

Meyer, who remains close with Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham from their time together at Utah, said Underwood’s problems are not rooted in attitude or resistance to coaching. He pointed instead toward quarterback development, particularly Underwood’s processing, spatial awareness and ability to move through progressions consistently.

“His issue is spatial awareness, going through progressions and then executing, which is a normal progression for a young quarterback,” Meyer said.

That assessment lands differently than the growing calls for Michigan to simply turn to freshman Tommy Carr.

Meyer sees a talented quarterback who still has developmental work to do. He also has questions about how Michigan handled that development before Whittingham arrived.

Meyer’s Concern Starts With Underwood’s Freshman Year

Meyer has previously criticized Michigan’s 2025 setup around Underwood, arguing that a quarterback carrying that much investment and responsibility needed more individualized attention.

The distinction matters. Michigan did have quarterback coaches.

The university’s 2025 coaching staff listed Chip Lindsey as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Michigan also had quarterback assistants working within the program. Meyer’s criticism was more specifically about not having a full-time position coach devoted exclusively to Underwood’s development while Lindsey handled coordinator responsibilities.

He questioned that arrangement earlier this year, particularly given the expectations attached to the former No. 1 recruit.

Michigan’s structure looks different now. Whittingham hired Jason Beck as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach while also adding Koy Detmer in a quarterback-specific role. The Wolverines’ current staff directory lists both coaches with quarterback responsibilities.

That adds useful context to the criticism. Whatever Michigan lacked in 2025, Whittingham has already changed the support structure around Underwood.

The Film Has Put Development Under the Spotlight

The concern did not begin with Meyer.

Underwood completed 12 of 22 passes for 170 yards against Western Michigan, throwing one touchdown and one interception while also losing a fumble. His 47-yard touchdown to JJ Buchanan on the final play rescued Michigan from a disastrous opening loss.

The rest of the afternoon created questions.

FOX analyst Joel Klatt hammered Underwood’s decision-making after reviewing the film, specifically pointing toward reads, mechanics and mistakes he believed should have improved entering Year 2.

Whittingham then made clear that Underwood’s position atop the depth chart is not guaranteed indefinitely.

Meyer’s view is more measured.

“Your job as a head coach is to win the next game; whoever gives you the best opportunity, play that human being,” Meyer said.

That leaves Carr relevant without making a quarterback change inevitable.

Oklahoma Will Test More Than Underwood’s Job Security

The immediate storyline is obvious. If Underwood struggles Saturday, how long does Whittingham stay with him?

The more important question may be whether Michigan can finally show evidence that Underwood’s development is moving forward.

Oklahoma provides a difficult measuring stick. Brent Venables’ defense disrupted Underwood badly last season, when he completed 9 of 24 passes for 142 yards in Michigan’s 24-13 loss in Norman.

Michigan cannot expect every issue to disappear in one week. Underwood is still a sophomore quarterback learning another offensive system under a new coaching staff.

Meyer’s point is that those circumstances matter.

So does the result.

Whittingham inherited Underwood rather than recruited him, and Carr has already climbed to No. 2 on the depth chart. Patience exists, but Michigan is not treating it as unlimited.

Against Oklahoma, Michigan needs more than flashes from Underwood. It needs evidence that the quarterback everyone expected to take a major second-year step is actually beginning to take it.