Urban Meyer comments on viral video showing him in compromising position [Video]

On Saturday night, a video surfaced showing Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer getting a lap dance from a college girl.

On Monday morning, Meyer commented on the video, saying he apologized to his team.

“It was a stupid. … I should have left,” Meyer said.

Here's #Jaguars HC Urban Meyer apologizing for what happened over the weekend. Meyer didn't travel back with the team after the game and stayed in Ohio. Full explanation:pic.twitter.com/X8plCNWbiQ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 4, 2021

PREVIOUS REPORT:

Word on the street is that Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has been taking losing pretty tough so far in 2021 but according to a video that has emerged, he could also be in some hot water with his wife.

The alleged video you are about to see shows what some are alleging is Meyer at a bar following the Jaguars’ loss to the Cincinnati Bengals this past Thursday.

As you can see, the video shows a man who sure does resemble Meyer getting a lap dance from a young college girl.

Is this why Urban Meyer is trending? 😳 pic.twitter.com/nFg8kUFVli — Dude In Texas (@ChiefSVP) October 3, 2021

