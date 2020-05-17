41.2 F
Urban Meyer confused at Jim Harbaugh’s recruiting strategy

The legendary rivalry between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes has been extremely one-sided in recent history, with the Buckeyes winning 15 of the past 16 matchups.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has yet to beat Ohio State since he returned to Ann Arbor five years ago, which has drawn some criticism from fans and analysts alike.

Meanwhile, his former coaching counterpart Urban Meyer has offered some commentary on Michigan’s recruiting strategy, saying that he’s frankly confused that Harbaugh wasn’t able to recruit any Ohio players as part of the 2020 class.

“If you look a their history, and I know their history very well, two Heisman Trophy winners from Ohio, great players from Ohio,” Meyer told David Briggs of the Toledo Blade. “Coach [Ryan] Day and myself and our recruiting guy, we monitor them. Even to this day, I’ll ask, ‘what’s going on [at Michigan]?’ That usually was a street fight when we first got there, with Brady Hoke and even coach Harbaugh. It was a street fight, because they were into Ohio everywhere.”

“I don’t feel the street fight at all.”

But why is that?

“I don’t know,” he said. “But you always say take care of your footprint before you go elsewhere, and Ohio is their footprint.”

– – Quotes via David Briggs of The Toledo Blade Link – –

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Michael Whitaker

More on this topic

