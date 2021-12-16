Urban Meyer fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars

His crumbling 1st year in the NFL is over before the season ends.

Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer has been fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars after a disastrous 2021 season that’s been littered with controversy and plenty of losing.

After less than one year in Jacksonville, Urban Meyer is out as the Jaguars’ head coach, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 16, 2021

The firing comes on the heels of reports that he called his assistant coaches “losers” as well as an allegation from former team kicker Josh Lambo that Meyer demeaned and even kicked him earlier in the season.

Of course, there was the controversy of his getting a bit too friendly with a young female in a bar AFTER having decided not to return to Jacksonville with the team following a game against the Cleveland Browns.

Meyer may have been extremely successful in the collegiate football ranks, but he was anything but in the NFL.