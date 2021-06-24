Urban Meyer gives less than confident update on TE Tim Tebow

Sharing is caring!

The Jacksonville Jaguars are boasting several new looks this season, most notably at the quarterback position and at head coach with the arrivals of No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence and former Ohio State Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer now patrolling the sidelines.

But one of the key offseason stories was the arrival of former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Tim Tebow, who hadn’t played in the NFL in nearly a decade and was signed to a one-year contract to play tight end for the first time in his football life.

Of course, Tebow was coached by Meyer at the University of Florida. However, it didn’t sound like Meyer gave Tebow the greatest of endorsements. While appearing as guest on USA Today Sports’ weekly show “Sports Seriously” of what Tebow would have to do in order to make the final 53-man roster, Meyer had this to say:

“The last thing you just said is the tough part – there’s 53. And that’s new to me. That’s the reality of the NFL – that you have 90 players. So to me he’s one of 90. What’s the difference between him and the other 40 guys trying to make the team? To me it’s all the same. This is their livelihood. This is a job. This is a way to make a living and the reality is a good percentage of your roster is going to get cut or transitioned out of here which to me, that’s completely new. In college you’ve got your 85-95 guys and you fit them them in and you put the puzzle together. It’s much different here.”

Will Tebow ultimately make the Jaguars roster?

