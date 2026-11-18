The Maryland Terrapins fired head coach Mike Locksley on Oct. 21 after a 2-5 start, and the Terrapins have not wasted time on the search for his replacement. The name that has surfaced is one almost nobody in the Big Ten saw coming: Urban Meyer.

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Jeff Ermann of InsideMDSports reported that the former Ohio State coach “has talked with Maryland AD Jim Smith about the job and is seriously considering it.” Smith is the athletic director who made the Locksley call, and he has a history with Meyer that goes back to Columbus.

Ermann was careful about how far along any of this is, and so is this story. “It’s unclear if Meyer has been offered the job or whether he’d accept if so,” he wrote. Meyer has also said publicly, repeatedly, that he has no interest in coaching again. Talks are not a hire.

Legendary Florida football coach Urban Meyer is inducted in the Florida Ring of Honor during first half of an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 7, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

What an Urban Meyer Hire Would Cost Maryland

The report also spells out the price. Maryland would have to make a massive new investment in football to land Meyer and the staff he would want, on top of an expected NIL and revenue-sharing increase that sources told InsideMDSports would put the Terrapins’ roster in the $30-35 million range next season. That is the number that makes this more than coach-search noise.

As for why Meyer would listen, a source with knowledge of the talks told InsideMDSports that he is happy in his television job but would like to add a more positive page to the end of his resume. Meyer has not coached since the Jacksonville Jaguars fired him in December 2021, and he now anchors Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff.” The same report says he has a warm relationship with Smith, who ran Ohio State’s alumni association while Meyer was winning games in Columbus.

Urban Meyer Had Major Success With the Ohio State Buckeyes

Meyer went 83-9 at Ohio State from 2012 through 2018 and won the first College Football Playoff national championship following the 2014 season. He also went 7-0 against Michigan, which is the part of the record that lands hardest around here. A return to the Big Ten Conference, even at Maryland, would put that version of Meyer back on the schedule.

The Rest of the Big Ten Would Be Put on Notice

There is no doubt the rest of the conference would take a Meyer hire seriously, because it would mean Maryland is finally serious about football. The Terrapins have gone 2-20 in Big Ten play since 2024 and have never reached the College Football Playoff. Nobody has had to plan around them.

The timing is part of it too. The playoff expands to 24 teams beginning with the 2027-28 season, with 19 of those spots going to at-large picks. A Maryland program with real money behind it and a coach who has won a national title would not need to be a Big Ten favorite to get into that field.

What It Means for Michigan and Michigan State

There are two programs in this state that need to get themselves into shape first, and both of them are sorting out a first-year head coach. Michigan is 5-5 and 2-5 in the Big Ten under Kyle Whittingham, and the Wolverines just hired Trev Alberts as athletic director, who is expected to evaluate the football program right away. That is not a decision, but it is not a settled situation either.

Michigan State is 3-7 and 1-6 in the conference with Pat Fitzgerald at the helm, and he has said himself that the wins have not come. The hope in East Lansing is that more money gets poured into the program.

Maryland has a lot of talent to recruit in the DMV area and has never pushed its chips in. If Meyer takes the job, the Terrapins get a coach who can sell that talent on staying home, plus the NIL budget to back it up. That is a rival Michigan and Michigan State would have to account for as soon as next season, and neither one is in a position right now to welcome another one.