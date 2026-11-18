ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported the latest Wednesday on the rumored interest between Urban Meyer and the Maryland Terrapins. Thamel said, “Urban Meyer has not interviewed for the Maryland job, per ESPN sources. Sources stress that he’s not a candidate for the job at Maryland and has not spoken to them in any formal capacity.” Meyer has not coached college football since the 2018 season with the Ohio State Buckeyes, and his only job since was 13 games with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who fired him in 2021 at 2-11.

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Legendary Florida football coach Urban Meyer watches the action during first half of an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 7, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Urban Meyer Denies the Maryland Rumors

Meyer then addressed the Terrapins rumors himself, in a statement to The Triple Option. He said, “There is no truth to the Maryland rumors.”

The two statements land hours after a Wednesday morning report from Jeff Ermann of InsideMDSports, the 247Sports network’s Maryland site, which had Meyer in contact with Maryland athletic director Jim Smith about the job and seriously considering it. That is the version now in dispute. Per ESPN, the Terrapins will look elsewhere for a head coach to replace Mike Locksley, who was fired Oct. 21.

Where Maryland’s Coaching Search Goes Now

Interim coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim has gone 2-1 since the firing, losing to Illinois 20-17 before beating Purdue and Wisconsin. CBS Sports’ hot board for the opening also names Memphis coach and Maryland native Charles Huff, who is 8-2 in his first season there.