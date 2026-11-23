The Michigan Wolverines (6-5) will head on the road to face the No. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-4) on Saturday, Nov. 28, with kickoff scheduled for noon ET, and Urban Meyer has one Michigan unit on his mind. Michigan is looking to win its third straight game in Columbus, Ohio, and five of the last six meetings in the rivalry.

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Urban Meyer calls Michigan’s defense ‘legit’

The former Ohio State football coach believes this Michigan defense can make things ugly for Ryan Day’s Buckeyes offense, even though he thinks little of the Wolverines’ own offense. “I think the Wolverine defense is legit, legit, because that offense is pathetic up there,” Meyer said in a clip shared by Eleven Warriors. “And we covered them on Big Noon a bunch. And their defense, what they did to UCLA, was absolutely phenomenal.”

“The best unit performing right now is a Wolverine defense, and that concerns me a little bit,” Meyer added.

Meyer is still siding with his former team. “I expect it to be a 17-10, 17-14 game, and I’ve got the Buckeyes,” he said, according to a report from Adam King relayed by ClutchPoints.

Jan 2, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines football head coach Kyle Whittingham speaks to the crowd during a time out in the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Michigan’s defense shut down UCLA’s offense

The Wolverines’ defense is one of the reasons the team was able to upset UCLA, then No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings, in an 18-16 win in triple overtime. Michigan has a chance to make things ugly against the Buckeyes’ offense. The Wolverines won a 13-10 game in Columbus in 2024. There is a chance that Michigan is going to have to play that way once again if it is going to pull off an upset.

What a loss could mean for Ryan Day

The Buckeyes have been reeling since quarterback Julian Sayin was injured Oct. 17 against Indiana. They were 6-1 after that win and have gone 1-3 since. If Ohio State does lose to Michigan, both teams would be 7-5, and many Ohio State fans could be questioning the future of the program with Day as its head coach.