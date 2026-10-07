Urban Meyer Calls Michigan a Train Wreck, Sees No First-Rounders

“It’s a train wreck right now.” That was former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer on the state of the Michigan Wolverines football program, mentioned in a Tuesday episode of “The Triple Option” podcast.

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Meyer was reacting to Michigan’s 20-14 loss at Minnesota on Oct. 3, a result that dropped the Wolverines to 3-2 overall and 0-2 in the Big Ten. His read is that the problem runs deeper than coaching and scheme. He does not think there is enough high-end talent on the roster.

Urban Meyer Sees No First-Rounders on the Michigan Wolverines Roster

Meyer named the two Michigan players he does like, then said what he does not see behind them. He said,

You have JJ Buchanan, you’ve got (Andrew) Marsh. I think they’re good players. I don’t see first-rounders out there bouncing around there like you’re used to seeing with the Wolverines. Or even second-rounders. Maybe I’m missing something, but we’ve watched them closely now, and the only first-round athlete on the field is Bryce Underwood.

Buchanan and Marsh are both sophomore wide receivers. Marsh set a Michigan record for receiving yards by a true freshman last season with 651 on 45 catches, and Buchanan caught 26 passes for 427 yards and five touchdowns.

Bryce Underwood Is the Only First-Round Athlete Meyer Sees

Meyer was specific about what he meant by that. When co-host Rob Stone noted that Bryce Underwood would not be a first-round pick as a quarterback, Meyer cut in: “No, no, no, no. I said first-round athlete.”

The quarterback play backs up the distinction. Underwood has completed 59.3% of his passes this season for 881 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions. He has added 212 rushing yards and two scores on 57 carries, an average of 3.7 yards per attempt.

CBS Mock Draft Has No Michigan Player in the First Round

The draft boards agree with him so far. Ryan Wilson and Mike Renner of CBS Sports each published an updated 2027 NFL mock draft, and neither one has a single Michigan player going in the first round.

If that holds, it would be two drafts in a row without a first-round Wolverine. The last one was defensive tackle Mason Graham, who went fifth overall to the Cleveland Browns in the 2025 NFL Draft. Michigan’s first pick in 2026 did not come until the second round, when the Detroit Lions traded up to take edge rusher Derrick Moore 44th overall.

There is a real chance the Wolverines go without a pick in the first two rounds in 2027. On the draft board, at least, Meyer’s read on this roster holds up.