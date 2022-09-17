Urban Meyer praises Michigan following win over Connecticut

Urban Meyer is certainly used to winning, having earned three national titles, three Big Ten championships, and two SEC championships. However, that was at the collegiate level.

Meyer’s tenure at the NFL level last year was nothing short of an absolute disaster, as the Jacksonville Jaguars terminated him after less than one full season on the job saw them stumble to a 2-11 start to the 2021 season that was filled with controversy. Among the allegations levied against Meyer was his having called his assistant coaches “idiots” and even kicking a former placekicker. Of course, we all remember the infamous video of a young female college student grinding on his lap at an Ohio bar after the Jaguars had already returned to Florida.

Meyer, who is currently a college football analyst on the Fox Network, certainly knows all about the University of Michigan, having gone undefeated against them with a perfect 7-0 record, winning four of those games over current Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh. But that doesn’t mean he’s going to be short on praise for the current edition of the Wolverines.

But not surprisingly, there was a subtle jab in his comments of Michigan, whom he referred to once again as “that team up north“.

Urban Meyer was full of praise for Michigan

“They lost seven starters off the defense, five players drafted, and offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator, gone. We all excepted a little bit of a drop-off, but you watch that film, I hate to say this, they’re fast-fast on offense,” Meyer said. “Their skill is outstanding. They’re well-coached, new coordinators on both sides of the ball, I did not expect that.”

“I thought throughout the season they’d get better, you lose those kind of players they lost, you lose both coordinators,” Meyer said. “And I watched that film and I was like, ‘Uh-oh, they got it going up there again.’ And that’s a problem for down the road.”

The Wolverines improved to a perfect 3-0 earlier this afternoon with a dominating 59-0 victory over UConn.