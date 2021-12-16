Urban Meyer responds to allegations that he kicked and insulted Josh Lambo

UPDATE:

Urban Meyer has responded to the allegations that he kicked and insulted former Jacksonville Jaguars K Josh Lambo.

“Josh’s characterization of me and this incident is completely inaccurate, and there are eyewitnesses to refute his account,” Meyer said. “[General Manager] Trent [Baalke] and I met with him on multiple occasions to encourage his performance, and this was never brought up. I was fully supportive of Josh during his time with the team and wish him nothing but the best.”

ORIGINAL REPORT:

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer has found himself once again in the headlines in recent days for allegedly insulting his assistant coaches.

And now, a former Jags kicker is coming forward with allegations that Meyer both kicked and demeaned him.

Josh Lambo, who was released by the team in October, said that Meyer would routinely insult specialists on the team.

He said Meyer was routinely “calling them “sh*tbag, dipsh*t, or whatever the hell it was.”

He then said Meyer kicked him prior to a preseason game against Dallas:

“I’m in a lunge position. Left leg forward, right leg back,” Lambo told Stroud. “… Urban Meyer, while I’m in that stretch position, comes up to me and says, ‘Hey Dips–t, make your f–king kicks!’ And kicks me in the leg.”

It’s safe to say that Meyer’s short tenure in the NFL just isn’t working out.