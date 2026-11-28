Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer certainly isn’t holding back when it comes to his assessment of Michigan football heading into Saturday’s rivalry showdown. Meyer delivered a brutal assessment of the Wolverines’ offense, while surprisingly admitting that Michigan’s defense concerns him more than anything else heading into The Game.

DSN TV College · newest first All College video →

Meyer also weighed in on the future of Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood, suggesting that the former five-star recruit could generate significant interest from other programs should he decide to leave Ann Arbor.

Legendary Florida football coach Urban Meyer watches the action during first half of an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 7, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Urban Meyer Calls Michigan’s Offense ‘Pathetic’

As reported by Phil Harrison of Buckeyes Wire, Meyer didn’t mince words when discussing Michigan’s offensive struggles. However, his criticism came while explaining why he was so impressed with the Wolverines’ defense.

“That offense is pathetic up there,” Meyer said. “It’s the worst offense in college football.”

Interestingly, despite believing Ohio State has the more talented roster, Meyer believes Michigan’s defense is the best-performing unit on either team. He specifically pointed to the Wolverines’ performance in their 18-16 triple-overtime victory over previously undefeated UCLA.

“The roster’s better — Ohio State — but the best unit performing right now is the Wolverine defense. And that concerns me a little bit. They really hammered UCLA. You got to think, the other side of the ball for the Wolverines is terrible — they’re last in the country. And so, to still have decent numbers — only one team has over 21 points on them all year, and that was Oregon — that’s a legit defense.”

Urban Meyer Weighs In on Bryce Underwood’s Future

Despite his criticism of Michigan’s offense, Meyer had some encouraging things to say about Underwood, who has been dealing with a lower-body injury heading into Saturday’s game. Speaking on The Triple Option podcast, Meyer praised the quarterback’s ability to navigate the adversity he has faced since committing to Michigan.

“I’m not sure, in recent history at a blue blood school, has a quarterback ever gone through so much controversy,” Meyer said. “He’s committed to a place that completely falls apart… And yet somehow he finds a way and has enough character and toughness to throw the game winning ball (against UCLA)… His value, I think, around the country if he decides to leave, if he plays his heart out this week, his value is very, very high.”

Underwood, who was expected to start against Ohio State, has an opportunity to silence some of his critics with a strong performance in Columbus. Meyer isn’t suggesting that Underwood has decided to transfer, but his comments serve as a reminder that Michigan cannot take the talented quarterback’s long-term commitment for granted.

For all of Meyer’s criticism of Michigan’s offense, he certainly doesn’t appear to be putting all the blame on Underwood. In fact, his assessment suggests the Wolverines may have a quarterback worth building around, even if the offense surrounding him has been a major disappointment.