Could Urban Meyer soon return to Ohio?

In seven seasons with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Urban Meyer posted a 83-9 record, which included a National Championship following the 2014 season.

Embed from Getty Images

Following the 2018 season, Meyer made the decision to retire from football. Since then, he has served as an analyst for Fox Sports.

But could Meyer soon return to the state of Ohio?

According to reports, the Cleveland Browns have a “strong interest” in interviewing Meyer to become their next head coach.

Nation, can you see Meyer, who is 55, taking over as head coach of the Cleveland Browns?