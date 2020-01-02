38 F
Detroit
Thursday, January 2, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Could Urban Meyer soon return to Ohio?

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Could Urban Meyer soon return to Ohio?

In seven seasons with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Urban Meyer posted a 83-9 record, which included a National Championship...
Read more
U of M NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Michigan defensive analyst Nate Woody leaves Wolverines for Army

According to Army football, they have hired University of Michigan defensive analyst Nate Woody to be their next defensive...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

5 NFL teams eligible to be featured on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ in 2020

Each year an eligible NFL team is selected to appear on an HBO original reality television series titled, "Hard...
Read more
Arnold Powell

In seven seasons with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Urban Meyer posted a 83-9 record, which included a National Championship following the 2014 season.

Embed from Getty Images

Following the 2018 season, Meyer made the decision to retire from football. Since then, he has served as an analyst for Fox Sports.

But could Meyer soon return to the state of Ohio?

According to reports, the Cleveland Browns have a “strong interest” in interviewing Meyer to become their next head coach.

Nation, can you see Meyer, who is 55, taking over as head coach of the Cleveland Browns?

 

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleMichigan defensive analyst Nate Woody leaves Wolverines for Army

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Could Urban Meyer soon return to Ohio?

In seven seasons with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Urban Meyer posted a 83-9 record, which included a National Championship...
Read more
U of M News

Michigan defensive analyst Nate Woody leaves Wolverines for Army

Don Drysdale - 0
According to Army football, they have hired University of Michigan defensive analyst Nate Woody to be their next defensive coordinator. https://twitter.com/ArmyWP_Football/status/1212766247894556673 Woody, who was the defensive...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

5 NFL teams eligible to be featured on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ in 2020

Don Drysdale - 0
Each year an eligible NFL team is selected to appear on an HBO original reality television series titled, "Hard Knocks." http://gty.im/824282346 Now that the 2019 regular...
Read more
U of M News

Report: Ole Miss poaches top Michigan recruiter, Chris Partridge

Arnold Powell - 0
According to Ole Miss, they have poached top Michigan recruiter Chris Partridge. From Ole Miss: Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin continues to assemble...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: Former Detroit Lions TE Eric Ebron not wanted by Indianapolis Colts

Arnold Powell - 0
After being selected 10th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions, tight end Eric Ebron eventually wore out his welcome in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

5 NFL teams eligible to be featured on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ in 2020

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
Each year an eligible NFL team is selected to appear on an HBO original reality television series titled, "Hard Knocks." http://gty.im/824282346 Now that the 2019 regular...
Read more

Report: Former Detroit Lions TE Eric Ebron not wanted by Indianapolis Colts

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
After being selected 10th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions, tight end Eric Ebron eventually wore out his welcome in...
Read more

3 Free agent quarterbacks the Detroit Lions should consider

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
During the 2018 offseason, the thought by many was that Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn would upgrade the team's backup quarterback position, just in...
Read more

Detroit Lions start 2020 dead last in end of season NFL power rankings

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
It's a new decade - and it hasn't started the right way for the Detroit Lions. They're dead last, number 32 out of 32 teams...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”JTNDaDMlM0VTdWJzY3JpYmUlMjB0byUyMHRoZSUyMERTTmF0aW9uJTIwRGFpbHklMjBub3chJTNDJTJGaDMlM0UlM0NiciUyMCUyRiUzRSUwQSUwOSUwOSUwOSUwOSUzQ3AlMjBjbGFzcyUzRCUyMm1uYW1lJTIyJTNFJTNDaW5wdXQlMjB0eXBlJTNEJTIydGV4dCUyMiUyMG5hbWUlM0QlMjJOQU1FJTIyJTIwcGxhY2Vob2xkZXIlM0QlMjJOYW1lLi4uJTIyJTIwJTJGJTNFJTNDJTJGcCUzRSUwQSUwOSUwOSUwOSUwOSUzQ3AlMjBjbGFzcyUzRCUyMm1lbWFpbCUyMiUzRSUzQ2lucHV0JTIwdHlwZSUzRCUyMmVtYWlsJTIyJTIwaWQlM0QlMjJtYzR3cF9lbWFpbCUyMiUyMG5hbWUlM0QlMjJFTUFJTCUyMiUyMHBsYWNlaG9sZGVyJTNEJTIyRW1haWwuLi4lMjIlMjByZXF1aXJlZCUyMCUyRiUzRSUzQyUyRnAlM0UlMEElMDklMDklMDklMDklM0NwJTIwY2xhc3MlM0QlMjJtc3VibWl0JTIyJTNFJTNDaW5wdXQlMjB0eXBlJTNEJTIyc3VibWl0JTIyJTIwdmFsdWUlM0QlMjJTdWJzY3JpYmUlMjIlMjAlMkYlM0UlM0MlMkZwJTNF”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.