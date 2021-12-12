Urban Meyer threatens Jaguars employee that leaked report of him disrespecting his assistants

UPDATE:

Following Sunday’s blowout loss to the Titans, Urban Meyer threatened whoever it was that leaked the report.

What a joke this guy is.

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer on fixing what's wrong: "What's the answer? Starting leaking some information or nonsense? That's garbage. … If there is a source, then that source is unemployed. I mean, within seconds." — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 12, 2021

ORIGINAL REPORT:

Trouble in Jacksonville!

According to a report from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, things are not going well in the Jacksonville Jaguars organization and it all stems back to their dope of a head coach, Urban Meyer.

Pelissero reported on Saturday that Meyer recently called out his assistant coaches in a staff meeting, challenging them to explain what they’ve ever won.

From NFL Network:

During a staff meeting, Meyer delivered a biting message that he’s a winner and his assistant coaches are losers, according to several people informed of the contents of the meeting, challenging each coach individually to explain when they’ve ever won and forcing them to defend their résumés.

Pelissero added that the Jaguars players vented their frustrations to Rams players following their recent loss.

Several Jaguars players vented their frustration to Rams players after that game, sources say, reiterating a common complaint that Meyer — who had no prior NFL experience — doesn’t treat them like adults. And the staff meeting follows a pattern of tense interactions between Meyer and his assistants dating back to the offseason. After opening the preseason with consecutive losses, for instance, sources say Meyer informed assistants that he was sick of being embarrassed and if the team didn’t start winning immediately, some of them wouldn’t be around for a second year.

It is time to fire Meyer’s sorry butt.