Urban Meyer trends on Twitter following breaking college football news

Within the hour, news broke that USC has fired head coach Clay Helton following a 42-28 loss to Stanford.

Following the news, Urban Meyer started trending on Twitter.

This comes as no surprise at all as Meyer, who is now the coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, has been tied to USC ever since he left Ohio State.

Nation, could Meyer possibly leave the Jaguars to go back to college?

Urban Meyer is now trending on Twitter following the news out of USC. Meyer has been the coach of the #Jaguars for one regular season game. https://t.co/LKEBOFt4NR — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 13, 2021