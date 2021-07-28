USA Men’s Basketball bounces back from loss with eye-popping win

The USA Men’s Basketball may have come out flat against France in their opening game of the Tokyo Olympics but they had absolutely no problem at all bouncing back.

On Wednesday, the USA took on Iran and they came away with an eye-popping 120-66 victory to move to 1-1 in group play.

Team USA was lead by Damian Lillard, who scored 21 points in the contest.

The USA made a whopping 19 three-point shots against Iran.

“We came out with more freedom as individuals and took the shots that we normally take,” said Kevin Durant. “And they went in tonight and we guarded up, so it was a good step.”

“Now that they’re complete and the whole group is here, they’re having fun doing what you saw,” coach Gregg Popovich said. “Each time we get out on the court, they do it more and more and better and better because they get confidence in the group and how we want to play.”

Team USA’s next game will be on Saturday against the Czech Republic to close pool play.