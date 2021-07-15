USA Men’s Basketball game vs. Australia has been canceled

According to reports, out of an abundance of caution, Friday’s game between the United States Men’s Basketball Team and Australia has been canceled because of health and safety protocols.

The USA’s next game is scheduled for July 18 vs. Spain. As of now, that game is still on.

Earlier today, it was announced that Bradley Beal has been ruled out for the Olympics due to COVID health and safety protocols, while Jerami Grant of the Detroit Pistons has been placed under health and safety protocols.

