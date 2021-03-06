USA ‘Miracle On Ice’ team star Mark Pavelich found dead

Sharing is caring!

According to some very sad reports, Mark Pavelich, who was a star of the USA ‘Miracle On Ice’ Olympic hockey team was found dead at a treatment facility in Minnesota.

Pavelich, who was just 63, had been receiving mental health treatment at the facility.

“We are saddened to hear about the passing of 1980 Olympic gold medalist Mark Pavelich,” USA Hockey tweeted. “We extend our deepest condolences to Mark’s family & friends. Forever a part of hockey history.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Pavelich. Rest in Peace, brother.

Mark Pavelich, a member of the “Miracle On Ice” Olympic hockey team, was found dead at a treatment facility in Minnesota, USA Hockey confirmed on Friday. The cause of death was not immediately known. Pavelich was 63. https://t.co/L6FTnLSJPW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2021