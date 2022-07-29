USA Today predicts multi-game improvement for Detroit Lions

While the Detroit Lions aren’t expected to be contending for a championship any time soon as the 2022 season quickly approaches, there’s no shortage of young talent on the roster that will be helping to push them in the right direction and take another step forward in their rebuilding process under the tutelage of head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes.

Needless to say, they’ll be looking to improve upon their 3-13-1 mark set during the 2021 NFL season that saw plenty of growing pains in the first half of the campaign, though 1st year Lions quarterback Jared Goff and his teammates showed signs of promise and growth under Campbell. They’ll be going into their 2nd season together, and it will be another year of work for rookies Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell, both of whom showed they can cut it at the NFL level in 2021.

But just how many wins can Lions fans expect to see their team put up this year? According to USA Today, they’ll throw another five wins into the column for a total of eight, coupled with nine losses.

Take a look at their reasoning below:

The Detroit Lions are predicted to take a step forward in 2022

“They played .500 football over the final six weeks of last season after going winless during the first 11 games. The culture seems to be established even if a building talent quotient probably still isn’t quite ready to challenge for a wild card.”

And for coach Campbell, he’s certainly looking forward to shedding the infamous “Same old Lions” moniker, as he explained earlier this week.

“I knew that when I signed here, as a player,” Campbell said . “And for me, it was one of the reasons I wanted to sign here. Because man, who doesn’t want to come here and change that? To be part of the team that turns things around? Like, I think that’s a motivating factor.”

