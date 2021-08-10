USA TODAY Sports AFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll [Preseason]

The preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Top 25 Coaches Poll has been released and as you can see below, the usual suspects lead the way as Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Georgia make up the top 5.

As far as Michigan and Michigan State go, the Wolverines come in at No. 33 and the Spartans are not in the top 59 teams who received votes.

Utah 145; Northwestern 120; Arizona State 90; Auburn 84; Liberty 68; Brigham Young 53; Texas Christian 48; Michigan 30; Central Florida 29; NC State 27; Boise State 27; Kentucky 20; San Jose State 18; Army 13; Virginia Tech 9; Missouri 8; UCLA 7; Tulsa 6; Pittsburgh 6; Boston College 6; Houston 5; Ball State 5; West Virginia 4; Southern Methodist 4; Appalachian State 4; UAB 3; Arkansas 3; Nevada 2; Mississippi State 2; Air Force 2; Stanford 1; Marshall 1; Florida State 1; California 1.