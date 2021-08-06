USBPL triple play makes SportsCenter Top 10 [Video]

If you have been following the USPBL, you are well aware of the amount of talent throughout this gem of a league located in Utica, Michigan.

On Thursday night, the league got a bit of national recognition as a slick play from the Birmingham Beavers vs. Utica Unicorns ended up No. 8 on the SportsCenter Top 10 plays of the day.

Take a look as Beavers pitcher A.J. Kullman catches a liner right back at him to start a triple play!

